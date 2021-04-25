iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 170,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,476.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 136,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after buying an additional 131,458 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $127.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.