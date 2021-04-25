iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 313.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XT. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $7,755,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,059,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 153,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 100,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,609 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT opened at $62.17 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92.

