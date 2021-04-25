iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229,286 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,057,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,856,000 after buying an additional 512,524 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,752,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,577,000 after buying an additional 1,029,655 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $313,746,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,151,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,030,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,986,000 after buying an additional 114,031 shares during the period.

Shares of HYG opened at $87.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.98 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

