iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

EMB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,204. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.53 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.05.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

