iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,861 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MBS ETF worth $36,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average of $109.65.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

