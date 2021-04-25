iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stake Increased by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for 2.5% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $269,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $433.35 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $220.57 and a 12-month high of $449.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.59.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.