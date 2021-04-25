iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lessened by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $260.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.40 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.