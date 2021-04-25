iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $55,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after acquiring an additional 730,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after acquiring an additional 262,782 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $156.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $157.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

