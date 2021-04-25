iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $46,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

