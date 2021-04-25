iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after buying an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IWM traded up $4.18 on Friday, reaching $225.76. 28,409,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,616,672. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

