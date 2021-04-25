iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Emerson Wealth Management LLC

Emerson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,446 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 545,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.76. 28,409,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,616,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

