iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after buying an additional 545,836 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.76. 28,409,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,616,672. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

