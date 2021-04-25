iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lowered by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 11.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $164,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 212,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

