iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,174,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $308.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $170.69 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

