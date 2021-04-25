iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Zhang Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $24,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $162.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $170.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

