iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278,756 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,890 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $109.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $112.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

