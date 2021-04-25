iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

DVY traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $117.23. 913,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

