iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $273.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

