iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lowered by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,007,000 after buying an additional 40,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $273.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $148.98 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

