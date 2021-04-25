iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Transform Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.8% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $418.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $419.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

