iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.31. 4,566,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $419.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.