iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $418.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.