iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $418.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $401.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

