iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 25.9% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $100,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

IVV opened at $418.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

