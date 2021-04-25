iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 33.1% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $418.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $419.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.