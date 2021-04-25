iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $138,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $418.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

