iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.79 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

