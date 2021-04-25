iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is SPC Financial Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $28,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $108.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.