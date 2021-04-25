iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Terry L. Blaker’s 5th Largest Position

Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.9% of Terry L. Blaker’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $29,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 832,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,398,000 after buying an additional 55,167 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,901,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,275. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

