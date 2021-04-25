iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.