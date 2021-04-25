iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.0% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

