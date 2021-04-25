iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.84. 32,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,491. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.65. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $204.20 and a 1-year high of $268.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

