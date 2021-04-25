Isiklar Coin Market Cap Tops $689,471.82 (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Isiklar Coin has a market capitalization of $689,471.82 and $219,310.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00064382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00018747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00092780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.77 or 0.00667986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.86 or 0.07994971 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,935 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

