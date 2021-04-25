Italian Lira Price Hits $0.0000 (ITL)

Italian Lira (CURRENCY:ITL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Italian Lira coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Italian Lira has a market capitalization of $125,590.69 and approximately $82.00 worth of Italian Lira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Italian Lira has traded down 54.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00065780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00018727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00095147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.90 or 0.00696394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.61 or 0.07787054 BTC.

Italian Lira Profile

Italian Lira (CRYPTO:ITL) is a coin. Italian Lira’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,999,999,998 coins. Italian Lira’s official Twitter account is @ItalianliraWs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Italian Lira is www.italianlira.ws

According to CryptoCompare, “Italian Libra was developed by a team of young people living on 5 continents linked by a single project: create a decentralized payment system where its essential meaning is money digitization. ITL focuses on the public, the citizen looking for a clear alternative for the economic future of the countries without commissions or barriers, through crypto-currencies. “

