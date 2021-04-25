Italo Price Hits $0.0081 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 48% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Italo has a total market capitalization of $143,994.91 and approximately $16,897.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Italo has traded 382.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00271424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $522.87 or 0.01046157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.69 or 0.00657637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,053.15 or 1.00146784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,857,311 coins and its circulating supply is 17,857,311 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

