Ixcoin (IXC) Market Cap Reaches $4.87 Million

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $577.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,186,954 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

