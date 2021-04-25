Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $18.08 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 8.3% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,128. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $148.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

