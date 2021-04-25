Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,377,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,860. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

