Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macy’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

