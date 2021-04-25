Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) to Hold

Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of MJWNF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,911. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Naked Wines has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

