Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hannover Rück SE’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hannover Rück in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.73 per share for the year.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $92.43 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.974 per share. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.