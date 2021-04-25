Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Veolia Environnement S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Veolia Environnement in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.82. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

