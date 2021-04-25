John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 2.51% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1,911.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 297,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 283,018 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

JHS opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

