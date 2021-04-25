Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.1% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $83,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $435.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.