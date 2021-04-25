Joint Ventures Trading 30.3% Higher This Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $45,775.98 and approximately $11,674.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

