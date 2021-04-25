JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.81% of First Community Bankshares worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 78.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $1,841,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCBC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of FCBC opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $511.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.29 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

