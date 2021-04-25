JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 131,013 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,013 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.79% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,901,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 111,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 53,936 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVDL opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.