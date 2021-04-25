JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 272.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.59% of Chuy’s worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000.

Get Chuy's alerts:

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $310,662.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $5,603,278. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHUY shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

CHUY stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $896.53 million, a PE ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.