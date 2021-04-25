JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.27 Million Position in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.77% of Green Plains Partners worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of GPP stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Green Plains Partners LP has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $276.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

