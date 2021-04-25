JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 192,362 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,362 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of Stride worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Stride stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,121,346.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

